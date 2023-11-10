Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $51.88 on Monday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile



Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

