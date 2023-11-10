Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$58.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MG stock opened at C$71.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.21. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$64.41 and a 52-week high of C$91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

