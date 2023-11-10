Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Buys $49,975.15 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $49,975.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

