Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Buys $49,975.15 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $49,975.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %
Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.21.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.
Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Magyar Bancorp
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.