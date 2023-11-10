Manulife Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 285,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

