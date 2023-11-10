Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-$0.94 EPS.

Masimo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MASI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 278,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,752. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masimo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masimo by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

