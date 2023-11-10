Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens cut Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.57.

Shares of DOOR opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Masonite International's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

