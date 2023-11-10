MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.00 million-$96.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.75 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $346.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.78.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 42.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

