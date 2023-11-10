Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

MTCH opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

