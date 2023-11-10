Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Buys $62,250.00 in Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.84. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

