McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of MCB traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.60. 25,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,622. The company has a market cap of C$45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$16.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global will post 0.2054616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

