McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $461.86 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $465.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

