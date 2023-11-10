McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $466.99

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $466.99 and last traded at $466.63, with a volume of 49155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.