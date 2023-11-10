Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 7898326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 10.6 %

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

