Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Down 14.8%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was down 14.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 174,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 526,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,902,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,711,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,268,237.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,939 shares of company stock worth $262,872. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

