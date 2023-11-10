Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

TSE MRU opened at C$74.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1-year low of C$68.14 and a 1-year high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.6411392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

