Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4,496.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $2,593,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

