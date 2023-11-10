Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $10.20 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.