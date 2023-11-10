Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $300.26 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

