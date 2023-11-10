Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

Mitie Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 107 ($1.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chet Patel purchased 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950.69 ($36,971.60). In other news, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($170,634.02). Also, insider Chet Patel acquired 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($36,971.60). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,169 shares of company stock worth $3,025,143. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.