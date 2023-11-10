Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.37 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

