Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 47,953 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

