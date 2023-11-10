MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), reports. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $5.13 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

