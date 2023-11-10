MoneyHero (MNY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 677 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 548 847 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 101.29%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -10.31 MoneyHero Competitors $1.21 billion $22.57 million 48.35

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.16% -64.39% -3.14%

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

