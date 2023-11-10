Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 712 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24.

On Monday, October 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $482.06 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

