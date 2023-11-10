Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $421,245.01 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $421,245.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,357,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50.

Shares of MPWR opened at $482.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.41 and its 200-day moving average is $488.81. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

