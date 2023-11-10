Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Montrose Environmental Group traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $26.87. 63,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 209,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

