Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Richard G. Steele Sells 873 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $339.88 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day moving average of $329.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

