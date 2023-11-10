Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

