Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

