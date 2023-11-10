Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $55,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $17,097,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $11,325,000.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.