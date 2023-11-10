Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. Natera has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,746 shares in the company, valued at $29,689,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,587. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 577,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Natera by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after buying an additional 406,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

