National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a C$225.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$206.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$182.01 and a 52 week high of C$208.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

