National Bank Financial Comments on NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NanoXplore Price Performance

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.12. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.04.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

