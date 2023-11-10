National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$155.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$156.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

