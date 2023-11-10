National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bankshares

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.