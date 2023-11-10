National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

