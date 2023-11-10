National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 206.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in National Grid by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 136,674 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $60.45 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

