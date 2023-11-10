National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 269.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 25,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,569. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

