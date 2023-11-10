Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NMM opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $650.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

