Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.38. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 979,443 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.20 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,913 shares of company stock worth $7,649,401 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 305,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

