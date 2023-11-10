Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares worth $109,708. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

