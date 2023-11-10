NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

