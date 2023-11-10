NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 157.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

