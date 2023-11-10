New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 519,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,300. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

