New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.42. 519,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,300. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

