New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $29.29. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 428,500 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 291,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.