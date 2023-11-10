New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $29.29. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 428,500 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 291,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

