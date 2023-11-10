Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $112,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 2.4 %

Newmont stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

