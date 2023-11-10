Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,512,467 shares trading hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
