Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,512,467 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 389.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,328,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,637 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,886,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 265,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.71 million. Research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

