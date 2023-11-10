NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,322 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.03 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

