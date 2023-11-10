Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €1.57-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 183,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

