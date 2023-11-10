Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 23.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 422.22%.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

